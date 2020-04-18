IN the latest edition of our look back through the T&A picture archives, here are five images from Yeadon’s cricketing past.
Do you recognise yourself or any of the players?
We step back into the 1950s for our opening picture.
PICTURE ONE: Yeadon CC 1959 - Back row: F Miles, G Brown, E Sutton, J France, J Atkinson, P Gott. Front row: A Exley, G Carter, K Speight (captain), J Illingworth, M Swift.
The next image takes us into the mid 1960s.
PICTURE TWO: Yeadon CC 1965 - Back, from left to right: J Harris (president), G Williams, D Senior, M Taylor, S Platt, G Cousins, N Ryan, H Dibner. Front: M Melrose, M Harris, M Robinson (captain), R Gartland, J Smith.
We go another couple of years further forward for photo number three.
PICTURE THREE: Yeadon CC 1967 - Front, left to right: G Williams, K Rhodes, J Atkinson, J Smith, M Robey. Back: M Melrose, I Smith, M Swift, S Platt, J Gaunt.
We jump all the way to 1983 for our penultimate picture.
PICTURE FOUR: Yeadon CC 1983 - Back, from left: John Dale, Richard Wadkin, Mike Lodge, Chris Smith, Leroy Phillips, Paul Harrand. Front: Pat Fordham, Geoff Cope, John Harker (captain), Sean Atkinson, Steve Rhodes.
Our final picture comes just a year after that one, so features many of the same faces.
PICTURE FIVE: Yeadon CC 1984 - Back (from left): Mike Lodge, Richard Wadkin, Sean Atkinson, Paul Harrand, Stephen Rhodes, Simon Kippax. Front: Patrick Fordham, Leroy Phillips, John Hardaker, Geoff Cope, Nick Tubbs.