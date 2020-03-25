JUNIOR supremo Terry Thompson has sent out a timely and heartening message that cricket is not dead and will recover from the Coronavirus crisis.

In a pre-season e-mail, ironically penned on the day that he completed his club contact list for the 2020 season, the secretary of the Upper Airedale Junior Cricket Association called the global virus "heart-breaking" for those already stricken by another virus - that of the sport itself.

He writes: "In view of the current bleak situation, I write to express my sincere thanks to everyone involved in enabling the Upper Airedale Association to provide cricket experience to the many young people in our area.

"Your efforts and commitment, in many cases over many years, have been extremely satisfying to witness and be part of.

"This year we all had very realistic high hopes of turning all the participation graphs upward.

"To see those hopes frustrated by the virus is heart-breaking for all of us already stricken by another virus, the virus called cricket.

"Its in our blood, part of the DNA and the psyche of Britain, but of course now its all about protecting people and saving lives.

"I want to suggest that, should the lockdown be eased earlier than sadly most of us think, we might resume junior cricket activity in 2020.

"I believe that if a resumption opportunity comes along, we should - those that are able - make every effort to be able to pick up from that point.

"If that proves to be very late in the piece, the fixtures will probably not attract a Championship award but be viewed as learning opportunities.

"We also hope that if a respite does occur that the Black Rat Festival might be accommodated, even on a delayed date.

"I feel that if it is at all possible, we must do it as best we can, to send a message that cricket is not dead and will recover.

The statement concluded: "For the executive (committee) we have people to contact regarding (the) cancellation of representative fixtures and indeed we also have financial implications to resolve with sponsors, suppliers and all clubs.

"As I will be mostly in isolation (he is of that age despite having boundless energy), I will still be on-line regularly and should you wish to contact me on junior cricket matters please do so.

"For everyone within every facet of our community please stay safe and well during this world-wide battle."