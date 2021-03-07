CLIMATE change, the Ribble Valley’s medieval bridges and pollution will be subjects covered by a new series of online talks provided by Ribble Rivers Trust this spring.

These online talks are a first for the Trust as part of their Ribble Life Together programme, a project supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund with the aim of delivering a healthier river system for the benefit and enjoyment of local communities and local wildlife.

“Because everyone is encouraged to stay at home during the pandemic, we’ve organised these environmentally themed online talks,” said head of learning & engagement for RRT, Harvey Hamilton-Thorpe.

Kicking off the series on March 11 is a talk on climate change, ocean currents and the Ribble streamflow by Dr David Thornalley, a prizewinning associate professor at University College London known for his work studying North Atlantic circulation and climate change during the last Ice Age up to the present day.

He will explain the science of climate change and explore how inconsistent the circulation of the modern North Atlantic has become, with specific references to changes in the NE Atlantic which are affecting fish species.

Some fascinating local history facts will be revealed by North West chairman of the Institution of Civil Engineers, Preston-based Chris Hudson in his talk on the Medieval bridges of the Ribble Valley on March 25.

His presentation will provide an insight into the forensic approach taken to date masonry arch bridges and is underpinned by facts about local history, the development of the highway infrastructure and the principles of stone arch bridges.

Atmospheric nitrogen pollution, the main but rarely heard about threat to global diversity, is the subject of Prof Carly Stevens talk on April 8.

A professor in plant ecology and soil biogeochemistry at Lancaster University, Carly will explain the role of nitrogen in our ecosystems, how and why human activity is causing problems and what we can do to reduce and perhaps reverse these effects.

All the talks run from 7.30-9pm and are free to RRT members and supporters. A £3 donation is welcome from the general public with proceeds invested in improving the River Ribble and its major tributaries.

For more information and to book, visit https://www.tickettailor.com/events/ribbleriverstrust/

For further information about Ribble Life Together, visit www.ribblelifetogether.org or contact Ribble Rivers Trust on 01200 444452 or via ribblelife@ribbletrust.com.