SPENDING time in the garden has helped many of us through this challenging year. Over the summer months we featured featured a variety of photographs sent in by Telegraph & Argus readers of their gardens.
From sprawling lawns and neat borders to window boxes and quirky water features, we’ve been running images of your beloved outdoor spaces.
Here, Mavis Lebar shows us her delightful Pudsey garden, which is inspired by her love of travel. She even has a Barbados section!
“Walk through a gated entrance and I have created a seaside area inspired by Scarborough,” says Mavis.
“There are various sea themes.”
This fun steam train is a reminder of home in the garden.
“This is my Ode to Yorkshire,” says Mavis. “In the summer, when you can entertain outdoors, a garden full of flowers adds to the ambience.”
Mavis’s Pudsey garden reflects her passion for travelling - from Scarborough to Barbados - with its various themed sections.
“This is the Barbados area,” says Mavis, who enjoys memories of her holidays in the comfort of her garden.
“Gardening is an enjoyable pastime, you can lose yourself among the flowers and they lift your spirits. This is a seating area where I enjoy Prosecco.”
A woodland inspired area.
“I like visiting garden centres to buy new plants or to get new ideas. It’s inspirational,” says Mavis, who has a water feature among all the pretty pots in her internationally-themed outdoor space.
“I thought I’d try and turn the areas in my garden to remind me of holidays I’d enjoyed, like France, the Mediterranean and Barbados,” says Mavis. “The garden mainly has pots instead of beds of flowers.”
