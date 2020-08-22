A COMMUNITY project aiming to unite people in three Bradford wards through cricket has had to adapt during the coronavirus crisis.

Breaking Boundaries is working with cricket-mad residents in Barkerend, Bowling and Little Horton, using cricket to bring people together.

But organisers of the project, which began last year, have had to move their work from the cricket field to the Zoom video calls during the pandemic.

Playing cricket on a field has had to move to dance moves on Zoom calls, including the actions by bowlers during a match.

The scheme is a partnership between Bradford Council, Youth Sport and Sporting Equals. Bradford is one of five English cities to stage the project, the others are; Manchester, Birmingham, Barking & Dagenham and Slough.

The project looks to build on the success of England’s 2019 Cricket World Cup victory, uniting different ethnicities and faiths, placing communities and young people at the heart of the programme.

Talish Butt, Bradford activator from Sporting Equals, who runs the city's project, says the pandemic has had an impact on the project's work, but it is still being successful at bringing people together.

He said: "We are trying to get people to socialise through cricket. It's trying to get people together, from one area to another. From various different backgrounds.

"Getting people together has been a bit hit and miss this year through Covid-19.

"We want to start doing stuff outside again. We have had to do Zoom calls, it has had an impact on all of us.

Talish Butt, who helps deliver the Breaking Boundaries project in Bradford

"The project started in 2019 and it has been stop-start due to the pandemic. We have another year to go.

"I started playing cricket at school. Most of my friends I played cricket with. I played in various different parts of Bradford.

"People might support the England cricket team and another person might support the Indian team, it's just about bringing people together.

"We are looking at ways people can have common ground.

"We are trying to get the community to come together as a whole to talk about cricket, rather than stay in their own areas.

"The project gives us an insight into other people's cultures. There are different elements to the project.

"We want to leave some sort of legacy in each of the areas."

The Breaking Boundaries project also looks to install leadership into youngsters in each of the three Bradford wards. It asks for each area to nominate at least two 'champions', aged between 14 and 24, who will then receive online training to help them in their futures.

The project places communities and young people are at the heart of the programme every year it trains, develops and empowers more than 100 young people.

For more information, or to sign up, email paul.evans@bradford.gov.uk