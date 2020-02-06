THE 'Rising Stars' of the business world are being shown how to turn their dreams into reality in Manningham.

Carlisle Business Centre hopes to show women how to bookkeep, make use of their connections, take calculated risks and balance caring for children or elderly parents with their own desires.

Some wish to open successful home-catering businesses for Bangladeshi, Pakistani or Afro Caribbean food.

While others want to create a youth employment agency, jewellery businesses or find a way to help children with a care background find their life passion.

But what makes this business scheme different is that all these women are keeping their community in mind.

Katherine Wyatt, community business manager at Carlisle Business Centre, told the Telegraph & Argus: "Women have lots of enterprising ideas but they feel they need more skills and more experience.

"Because of the barriers a lot of women face, it's not about sitting and talking to someone for an hour. It's working with people to the point they're ready to launch and that may take a one or two hour session or it might take a year.

"All the women in the room bring so much but it's about allowing that to come out.

"We're one of the most enterprising cities in the country. It's really vibrant.

"It's an opportunity for women to develop their enterprising skills in order to help communities.

"The project Made In Manningham isn't just about women, it's just Rising Stars is about women."

For some of those in the Rising Stars group, their ideas have been in the pipeline for a while, or they're already doing it free of charge.

And for many, it's down to boundaries like lack of family support, caring responsibilities, confidence issues and the need for flexibility.

"Some people's children will say 'Go on Mum, you can do it' while others will say 'It's not going to happen'," one said.

Another problem lies in finances and the fear of focusing all your efforts on something that might not pay off.

One mum-of-two from Great Horton said she's determined to find a new, flexible path for herself as her children get older.

She is considering taking up life coaching but feels she needs to be shown the "stepping stones" before her new career begins.

The scheme encourages people to keep the circulation of money local, rather than sending cash to billionaire chain owners living abroad.

Sarah Spanton, one of the business coaches looking to develop Bradford's economy, said it's about "empowering them to make a positive difference."

It will aim to improve health and wellbeing for children, the elderly and women through independents.