A MAN has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder following a double shooting last week.

The incident occurred on Huddersfield Road, in Liversedge, on Monday, November 4.

Two men, aged 27 and 22, received gun shot wounds and were taken to hospital for treatment for serious injuries.

Umar Ditta, from Wakefield, was charged late last night with conspiracy to commit murder.

The 32-year-old has been remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Magistrates' this morning.

A 25-year-old man, who was arrested on Friday, and a 24-year-old man, who was arrested on Satursay, have both been released under investigation in connection with the shootings.

The 30-year-old man arrested on Saturday remains in police custody.

Last Tuesday, the 27-year-old victim was discharged from hospital.

But he was arrested for an unrelated offence.

The 22-year-old victim remained in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.