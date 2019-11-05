POLICE are still at the scene of a shooting in Liversedge.

It happened at 7.10pm last night, on Huddersfield Road.

Two men, aged 27 and 22, received gun shot wounds and were taken to hospital for treatment for serious injuries.

Intensive searches, including of drains in the area, have been underway throughout the morning and into the afternoon.

The road remained closed into the afternoon while investigations got underway. One area of focus appeared to be on a white car parked in the supermarket of the Fountain Court retail park.

Councillor Michelle Grainger-Mead (Conservative, Liversedge and Gomersal) told the Telegraph & Argus today: "It's real shock that something like this has happened in our ward.

"I would urge anyone who has any further information to contact the police immediately, even if this is anonymously, to aid them in completing their investigation.

"People with firearms are a danger to society and should not be allowed to roam freely amongst us.

"So please do not put any misplaced loyalty ahead of public safety."

She added: "Beyond that, I wouldn't want to make any further comment at this stage, with so little information available at this point."

In an update today, West Yorkshire Police said they are continuing to appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who witnessed a small dark coloured vehicle driving in the area to come forward.

In the immediate aftermath of the incident, police said they believed the suspects made away in a such a vehicle.

The injured 27-year-old man has since been discharged from hospital and has been arrested for an unrelated offence.

The 22-year-old man remains in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Detective Superintendent Mark Swift said: “Clearly this incident has caused understandable concern in the community and extensive enquiries are underway to identify those involved.

“The discharge of any firearm in a public place is an extremely serious matter and something police will absolutely not tolerate.

“There will be an increased policing presence and high visibility patrols in the area to offer reassurance to the community.

“I would continue to appeal for anyone with any information or anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area yesterday to contact police.”

Any witnesses or anyone with information as to those responsible are asked to contact the non-emergency number 101 or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111 quoting Operation Filtergate.

Alternatively, people can use the live-chat facility available via the Force website.

Anyone with dash-cam footage or CCTV capturing the incident is asked to get in touch immediately.