A HEADTEACHER has moved to reassure parents after a boy was stabbed at Beckfoot Thornton School and another pupil was arrested.

Jeremy Richardson confirmed in an e-mail to parents that an incident took place at the Leaventhorpe Lane school today and a pupil was injured.

Police confirmed they were called to the school at 11.35am on Friday and arrested a teenager after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in the shoulder.

Mr Richardson said he is taking advice from officers about the shocking attack.

He added: "There has been an incident at school today in which one of our students has been injured.

"The student is with his family and receiving the necessary medical attention.

"Another of our students is with the police and they have started a detailed investigation.

"We continue to take advice from the police and are working to re-assure our school community who are understandably concerned to hear this news.

"The safety of our students is our highest priority and we know our school community will need to understand how this could have happened."

On Friday afternoon an updated statement appeared on the school's website, saying Year 11 Saturday school would run as normal tomorrow morning, and the school would be open as usual on Monday.